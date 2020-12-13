A controversial goal from Claudio Bonanni earned Birkirkara another impressive victory as the Stripes edged leaders Hibernians in a hard-fought encounter at the National Stadium.

Bonanni lashed the ball home from close in after Luke Montebello’s penalty was partially saved by goalkeeper Matthew Calleja Cremona with the Paolites protesting in vain that the Italian midfielder was inside the box when Montebello hit his penalty.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta