Birkirkara St. Joseph Sports Club hosted the final race of the four-part Go & Fun BSJ Sprint Triathlon Series in Salina on Sunday. The triathlon, which consisted of a 750m swim, a 20km cycle and a 5km run took place in hot conditions as the race brought the curtain down on the club’s summer of sport.

The race was also designated, by the Malta Triathlon Federation, as the National Sprint Triathlon Championships.

