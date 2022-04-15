The 26th edition of the Cycling Malta International Tour got under way despite the strong winds that hit Malta on Friday.

The three-day event made its return to the local sporting agenda after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The opening stage consisted of an individual time trial at the Coast Road in Salina over a 15km route.

Maltese Australian Dan Bonello (Team Oleka) topped the Elite category in a time of 22 minutes and 17 seconds.

Frenchman Antoine Magaud (Sprinter Nice Metropole) was second in 22 minutes and 26 seconds, 11 seconds ahead of Swiss Dominic Kunz (Amore e vita - KIBAG-Obor) who completed the podium.

