LEVSKI SOFIA 1

Tsunami 90

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 2

Guillaumier 74

Camenzuli 90+

(agg: 2-2. Ħamrun win 4-1 on penalties)

LEVSKI SOFIA

N. Mihaylov, J. Petris (89 P. Galchev), N. Sonko- Sundberg, Jose Cordoba, W. Tsunami, A. Kraev, K. Van Der Kaap, F. Krastev, Ronaldo (89 I. Stefanov), B. Bari, W. Felipe (114 M. Petkov).

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

H. Bonello, O. Bjelicic (119 Vinicius), E. Marcelina, R. Callegari, R. Camenzuli, J. Corbalan (106 L. Montebello), Eder (85 Dodo), R. Prsa, M. Guillaumier, I. Nedeljkovic (72 E. Mashike), Jonny (72 M. Sowe).

Referee: Istvan Kovacs (Romania)

Yellow cards Corbalan, Bjelicic, Callegari, Felipe, Dodo, Sowe.

PENALTY SEQUENCE Vinicius (Ħ) scores 1-0; Petkov (LS) scores 1-1; Montebello (Ħ) 2-1; Tsunami (LS) saved 2-1; Guillaumier (Ħ) scores 3-1; Krastev (LS) saved 3-1; Fedele (Ħ) scores 4-1.

Ħamrun Spartans wrote a new chapter in the history of Maltese football as the Reds put on a heroic performance to knock out Levski Sofia 4-1 in a penalty shoot-out after winning the match 2-1.

Goalkeeper Henry Bonello emerged as the Spartans hero as the Malta no.1 saved two penalties in the shoot-out to ensure his side became the first team Maltese club to progress to the Play Off round of the UEFA Conference.

Click here to read full story