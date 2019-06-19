Mellieħa local council is today organi­sing a revival of Il-Ħuġġieġa ta’ San Ġwann (Bonfire of St John).

Falling on June 24, this was a very important event during the reign of the Knights of St John, who used to organise large-scale celebrations in honour of their patron saint. Though this tradition had nearly extinguished, in recent years it has been revived.

The event is popular with locals as well as with tourists. During the event, local band clubs and folk groups are given the opportunity to showcase their talents and participate in this traditional event.

The event is being held today from St Anne Street to Mellieħa parish square between 7.30 and 10.30pm.