STA LUCIA 1

Maxuell 30

MOSTA 2

Bonnici 61

Yokochi 80

Mosta came from behind to score a vital victory over Sta Lucia that boosted their chances of retaining their top-flight status for another season.

It looked as though the Blues were set for a difficult afternoon when they fell behind to Maxuell’s first-half goal and looked second best with Sta Lucia creating a hatful of scoring chances. But somehow Mosta stayed in the match and the introduction of Duane Bonnici turned out to be a masterstroke by coach Mark Miller as the winger levelled the match with his first touch and then set up Takanori Yokochi for the winner.

The win lifted Mosta to seventh on 21 points while Sta Lucia remained fourth from bottom on 23 points.

It was Sta Lucia who threatened first after six minutes when Rei Tachikawa exchanged the ball with Jackson Mendoza and the Japanese forward hit a low drive that was saved by goalkeeper Andreas Vella.

Mosta’s response arrived on 19 minutes when they were awarded a free-kick deep on the right channel and Takanori Yokochi’s inswinger was pushed away by Timothy Aquilina.

The stalemate was finally broken on the half hour mark when Leighton Grech served Maxuell and the Brazilian headed the ball past the diving Vella.

Mosta tried to hit back but the closest they came was a minute from half-time when Christian Chaney burst inside the area but his angeld drive just missed the upright.

The last chance of the half fell to Sta Lucia in stoppage time when Kevin Rosero sped past his marker before picking Maxuell at the far post but the Brazilian hit wide.

Sta Lucia remained the more dangerous side after the interval and on 48 minutes Rosero broke free but was denied from the onrushing Vella.

The Saints soon recovered possession and Leighton Grech found Maxuell at the far post but the Brazilian headed into the sidenetting.

Sta Lucia thought they added a second goal a minute later when Grech put Maxuell clear but the Brazilian was denied by Vella. Rosero was first on the rebound to fire home but the ‘goal’ was annulled for offside.

On 51 minutes, Escobar almost surprised Vella directly from a corner but the ball came off the bar before it was cleared.

The Saints paid dearly for missing all these chances as on 61 minutes, Yokochi released Duane Bonnici, who had just replaced Chaney, and the winger cooly beat Aquilina to restore parity.

Bonnici almost did the damage again on 70 minutes when he burst clear but this time he was tackled by Kevin Correia before he could conclude.

Ten minutes from time, Mosta grabbed the winner and it was Bonnici again who sent a low cross into the path of Yokochi to stab home.

There were more woes for Sta Lucia as Camilo Escobar was red-carded in stoppage time for a second bookable offence.