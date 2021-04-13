Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci will return to training with Juventus on Tuesday after missing two weeks with a bout of Covid-19.

He was one of eight Azzurri squad members to test positive for the virus after World Cup qualifiers against Northern Ireland, Bulgaria and Lithuania in March.

“As the protocol requires he’s tested negative twice now,” said Juve, who face Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta