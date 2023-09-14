Leonardo Bonucci has confirmed that he is taking legal action against Juventus, claiming that the Serie A club has not told the truth about their treatment of him after he was frozen out and eventually sold over the summer.

Veteran defender Bonucci, who has won a host of trophies with club and country over his long career, was shunted aside by Juve in pre-season, missing out on July’s tour in the USA and training away from the first team.

And the 36-year-old said he had made the “hard decision” to sue the club for which he played over 500 times and won eight league titles for what he considers “humiliating” treatment.

“It’s a decision that’s been a long time coming and is due to the fact that I’ve read and heard a lot of things that aren’t true,” said Bonucci in an interview with Mediaset released on Thursday.

