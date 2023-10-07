Borussia Dortmund came from behind to beat Union Berlin 4-2 and remain unbeaten in the Bundesliga on Saturday, despite Leonardo Bonucci scoring his first goal for the capital club.

Italian veteran Bonucci put Union ahead from the penalty spot in a dramatic first-half, but Dortmund battled back to claim their fifth win of the season.

“We were really good today. I usually like to be critical, but I think we can be really proud of this performance,” said Dortmund defender Mats Hummels.

Last season’s surprise package Union have now lost their last seven in all competitions as they also struggle with the step up to Champions League football in this campaign.

“It is really tough mentally to have to take so many hits. I think the international break will do us good,” Union defender Robin Gosens told Sky.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com