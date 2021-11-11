Leonardo Bonucci said Thursday that he wants Italy to forget the pain of failing to qualify for the last World Cup as the European champions prepare for a key match in the charge for next year’s tournament in Qatar.

Italy face Switzerland in Rome on Friday hoping for a return to international football’s biggest stage after their disastrous campaign for the 2018 World Cup, in which they lost in a play-off with Sweden to miss out for the first time in six decades.

But Bonucci says the Azzurri, who are ahead of the Swiss at the top of Group C on goal difference, need to play with the same joy which took them to Euro 2020 in the summer.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.