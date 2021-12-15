Fit for an audience of all ages, especially those out there who are down for a boogie, Brass House Unit (BHU) will perform 90 minutes of non-stop hit music arranged exclusively for Disco Royale - Bringing Back the Boogie at Sky Club.

The 60’s and 70’s were trailblazers when it comes to popular music history, making the upcoming collaboration between MPO and Brass House Unit a concert surely not to be missed!

With a less conventional format for a concert - the stand-up setting guarantees that the audience can truly enjoy a live music experience in a nightclub.

This is ideal, considering the repertoire being made up of some of the most popular disco hits from the 60's & 70's, with supporting acts by DJ Mykill and featuring special guest DJ Carl Bee.

The night will have the orchestra and the big band, along with various singers, interpreting music by ABBA, Boney M, The Shapeshifter and Daft Punk among others.

Founded in 2014 by Maltese trumpeter and director Kevin Abela, BHU is made up of experienced musicians as well as up-and-coming young talent.

The ensemble is renowned throughout the island thanks to their onstage presence, having entertained crowds in events such as Valletta’s New Year’s Eve Celebrations, Farson’s Beer Festival and Notte Bianca.

Taking place on December 22, Disco Royale - Bringing Back the Boogie is presented in collaboration with Brass House Unit, in accordance with all current health protocols, with a valid vaccination certificate required at entry. Tickets may be bought from showshappening.com.