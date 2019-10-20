Tickets are now available online for the biggest boogie night of the year, Disco Fever, at the Gianpula Main Room on November 9, and it’s all in aid of charity.

Get set to channel your 1970s disco vibe at Malta’s favourite party destination, in a one-night-only event that will feature the world-famous Bee Gees tribute band, the Saturday Night Bee Gees.

Headlining Disco Fever with their internationally-ac­claimed powerhouse show, the Saturday Night Bee Gees will channel the disco decade with live performances of classic Bee Gees songs such as Stayin’ Alive and Jive Talkin’, as well as many other mega-hit party dance songs from greats such as Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Sister Sledge, Dionne Warwick, Candi Staton, Frankie Valli, and many more.

To make sure the night fever is stayin’ alive even longer, there will even be a pre- and post-show party with one of the island’s most popular DJs and regular host of Isle of MTV, DJ Ian Lang.

“Whether the sounds of the 1970s were the soundtrack of your youth or of your favourite new movie, there’s a little bit of 1970s swagger still in all of us,” says Disco Fever organiser Ankie Ellul. “Grab your tickets today to go back to this epic era of flares, sparkle and dancing for one night only of disco fun at the wonderful Gianpula Main Room.”

Proceeds from Disco Fever will go towards the Save the Valletta Skyline appeal, which hopes to raise more than €8 million to fund vital restoration work on the tower, spire and structure of St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral in Valletta.

Tickets to Disco Fever are available online now. The event will take place in the Gianpula Main Room, Rabat, on November 9, with doors opening at 8pm. Please note that, for licensing reasons, Gianpula Main Room operates a strict ‘no-under-17’ policy.

www.ticketline.com.mt