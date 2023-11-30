The National Book Council apologised in a vague statement on Wednesday after an employee claimed that authors must "whore" themselves out to be successful.

In a Facebook post that has since been deleted, a councilemployee wrote on Tuesday that the only writers considered successful in Malta are those who have whored themselves out.

The statement was seen as offensive to multiple literary community members with poet, writer and lecturer Immanuel Mifsud describing the employee as "irresponsible" in a post on Facebook on Wednesday.

Mifsud wrotethat writers looked up to the council as an entity that represented them.

"But the strong opinion expressed by [the council's employee] should not only embarrass the council but expose her as an irresponsible person and not suitable for the position she has."

In a statement released on their website, the council said it will be training its staff to “strengthen their professional behaviour and respect during all interactions”.

However, throughout their statement, the NBC refrained from mentioning any specifics, including its employee's post.

“We sincerely apologise if anyone was hurt within the writing community or the public,” it wrote, adding that the council is committed to “promoting diverse voices from the literary community to better our cultural horizons”.

In his post, Mifsud called for the employee's resignation and demanded an apology.

This is the second time in a week that Malta's literary community has ended up in the news.

On Tuesday, an anonymous book review website was taken down weeks after its launch as the website’s presumed author claimed to have been sent threats.

Writer and journalist David Samuel Hudson says he was involved in setting up the new Malta Literary Review website to support its creator but did not write any of the reviews.

After it went live on November 9, the website gained notoriety in the artistic community for its scathing reviews of local culture. One blog post was entitled 'Embarrassing Malta on the World Stage' while another described the book Mibdul as "Comically Criminal".

However, when a link to website was shared on Facebook on Saturday, commenters instantly began to debate the ethics of having an anonymous reviewer with some claiming that Hudson was the author.

Hudson refuted the claims in the comments, yet he still received anonymous threats calling him out for his reviews and threatening to hurt him and his girlfriend, he claimed.