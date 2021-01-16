Book worms will rejoice in happiness now that UK company Book Depository will resume deliveries to Malta once more.

At the beginning of the year, customers of Book Depository were disappointed to find out that they could not order books online as the company had temporarily stopped shipping to certain countries in the EU as post-Brexit trading rules began to take place.

In an email sent to clients, Book Depository announced that delivering to Malta will take place once again, but with slight changes.

Email customers received from Book Depository

“Delivery may take longer to arrive due to additional customs processes. Please rest assured we are continually working with our carrier partners to speed up delivery.”

Despite deliveries taking longer, the website will still deliver to Malta for free.

Many readers shared their joy on social media, whilst noting that prices on the website have increased. “I am comparing some prices from my previous orders… the prices have almost doubled in some cases…” one person commented, others noticed a tripling in prices.

This is one of the many changes Maltese consumers buying goods from the UK are facing, ever since the country left the EU's single market.

Now, as with goods from any other non-EU country, UK purchases costing more than €22 may now be subject to VAT while customs duties might be added to some purchases over €150.