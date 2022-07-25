Joseph P. Cassar, the 2019 Malta Society of Arts’ (MSA) Gold Medal recipient, last week donated 15 signed copies of his seminal art history books to the Society.

The donation marked Cassar’s recognition of the Society as an important facilitator for the arts in Malta.

The books will form part of the MSA’s library, which the public can access upon request.

Cassar also donated two of his own original artworks on paper, executed in India ink and acrylic in 2019 and retouched last month. The works, portraying freedom and flow of colour and water, were painted in Baltimore, the US.

Among the books donated by Cassar are Pioneers of Modern Art in Malta Vol II; Antoine Camilleri: His Life and Works; Carmelo Mangion: His Life and Works; The Art and Life of George Fenech; Conversations with 12 Maltese Artists; Victor, Wendy, John Pasmore: Graphics, Paintings, Photography; Caesar Attard − a BOV Exhibition; Art in Malta Today; and Lawrence Buttigieg: Paintings.

For more details about the Malta Society of Arts, visit www.artsmalta.org, www.facebook.com/maltasocietyofarts or call on 2124 4339.