Liz Groves, owner of Island Books (now retired), donated over €3,000 worth of books to the Mikiel Anton Vassalli Visual and Performing Arts School. Through this donation, consisting of chamber, choral and orchestral music as well as anthologies and biographies of great composers, the students will be able to access comprehensive literature during their studies.
The books were presented to MAV College principal Victor Galea (pictured), who thanked Ms Groves for her donation. “It is important that we invest in the educational resources of the school, especially when considering that courses offered may lead to a qualification at a higher diploma level. In this context it is most appropriate to thank Ms Groves,” he said.
