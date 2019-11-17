Liz Groves, owner of Island Books (now retired), donated over €3,000 worth of books to the Mikiel Anton Vassalli Visual and Performing Arts School. Through this donation, consisting of chamber, choral and orchestral music as well as anthologies and biographies of great composers, the students will be able to access comprehensive literature during their studies. The books were presented to MAV College principal Victor Galea (pictured), who thanked Ms Groves for her donation. “It is important that we invest in the educational resources of the school, especially when considering that courses offered may lead to a qualification at a higher diploma level. In this context it is most appropriate to thank Ms Groves,” he said.

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.