The National Book Council has complained that it cannot fully use the Mediterranean Conference Centre for its forthcoming book fair … because it is to be used by a state-sponsored circus.

“Only in Malta, it seems, does one find a government which takes the bizarre and absurd decision of prioritising a foreign artistic group over the local cultural industry,” the council said.

“Even if the government’s purpose is to promote Malta as a tourist attraction, it shooting itself in the foot by favouring overseas artistic groups instead of the local creative industry.”

In a statement, the council said it is appealing to the government and the prime minister to assure it complete access to the MCC for the fair due between November 10-14. It said it had been informed that it cannot use Republic Hall – the main hall of the complex – because of performances by Cirque de Soleil, which is publicly subsidised.

“After having suffered the worst-ever economic blow, the book industry needs all the support it can get from the government,” the council said.

But restricting the space available to it at the conference centre would seriously impact the fair and the revenue which the industry needs to stay afloat.

The council said it has been the most loyal and consistent client of the MCC, having continued to use its halls when others cancelled because of the pandemic, and yet it was being treated badly by the centre’s management.

It therefore urged the government to intervene.

No one at the Mediterranean Conference Centre was immediately available for comment.

