A book on the life and times of the late Fr Carlo Manché is being launched at the Gżira Parish Church on Wednesday at 6.45pm.

The book Il-Kappillan Carlo Manché, Fi Kliem Niesu contains real-life stories and events directly related to this saintly and charitable priest, who from 1935 to 1950 was the parish priest of Gżira, as unfolded by people who were close to him.

Auxiliary Bishop Joe Galea Curmi will be attending, together with relatives of Fr Carlo, including his brother Fr Alfred Manché.

The event will include a musical performance by harpist Jacob Portelli. Three poems about Fr Carlo, written by Joe Julian Farrugia, Joe Borg and Ivan Debattista, will also be read. The Santa Ċeċilja choir will also taking part.

The public is invited. The event is free.