Il-Ħaġar Museum in Victoria is hosting a book launch today. Gozo Live is launching Raise the Curtain, containing a wide variety of short plays – most of them entered in the Gozo Live Play Writing Competition between 2014 and 2017.

Some of the plays were staged in Gozo while others are yet to be staged. If one buys the book, they will be able to collect the signature of many of the playwrights.

Seats are limited. One can contact gozolive2018@gmail.com. The launch takes place at Il-Ħaġar Museum, St George’s Square, Victoria today at 7pm.