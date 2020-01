M. W. Banks’s book O Laughing River and Born of Gods will be launched tomorrow at Palazzo Falson in Mdina. The author builds thematic links between the military genius of Thomas Jonathan ‘Stonewall’ Jackson and the boyhood years of Alexander the Great. The launch is being supported by Palazzo Falson curator Caroline Tonna.

The event, being held tomorrow at 11am, is free but booking is required by sending an e-mail to bookings@palazzofalson.com as space is limited.