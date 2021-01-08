The organising committee for the eight centenary from the death of St Dominic, in collaboration with St Albert the Great College, is launching a new book written, illustrated and designed by Carlo Fenech.

The book, which is to be distributed in schools, is particularly targeted for young children, with a narrative that relates the life of the saint in an innovative and accessible manner.

The book launch will take place on Friday, January 8, at 11am, at the Dominican priory of Vittoriosa.

The event shall be attended by the Diocesan delegate for Catholic Schools, Rev. Dr Charles Mallia O. Carm.; the Rector of St Albert the Great, Rev. Fr Aaron Zahra O.P.; and the headmaster of the aforesaid college Mario Mallia.

This event is part of a week-long festivities in Vittoriosa to mark the opening of the jubilee year.



All directives issued from the health department to curb the spread of COVID-19 will be respected. Therefore, all members of the crew are kindly requested to wear a mask or a visor at all times during the event.