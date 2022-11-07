The new title The Art of Dying Well, Visual Culture in Times of Piety and Plague in Malta, 1675-1814, by Christian Attard, and published by Kite Group, will be launched on Thursday, November 10, at 7pm.

The launch will be held at the Santa Caterina d’Italia church in Victory Square, Valletta.

Attard will deliver a lecture on sacred art, particularly on the ways art had offered hope and possible redemption. The author will discuss the ways in which art had offered tangible, believable ans­wers to the unfathomable mysteries of humanity’s existence.

Harpist Jacob Portelli will perform during the event.

Attendance is free. For registration, e-mail info@ kitegroup. com.mt or call 9993 2592.