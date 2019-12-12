The Malta University Press is tomorrow launching the hardback book The Joannes Gennadius Maltese Treasure Trove in Athens.

Born in Athens in 1844, Joannes Gennadius was the son of the erudite Georgios Gennadius and Artemis Benizelou.

He studied at the English-language Protestant College of Malta and the Lyceum of Christos Vaphas in Athens and then sought a commercial career in London.

Joannes’s father died in 1854, when Joannes was 10 years old. At this point in his life, Joannes was taken under the custody of John Henry Hill (1791-1882), an American missionary who had founded the well-known school in Athens and who ensured that the young Joannes received an excellent educational formation at the Protestant College of Malta around the 1854-57 period.

Gennadius went on to become a distinguished diplomat. A few years before his death he donated his 26,000 volumes to the American School of Classical Studies at Athens.

These volumes, which today have increased to over 115,000, are housed in the Gennadius Library, which was opened on April 23, 1926, and was named in honour of Gennadius’s father, George Gennadius (1786–1854).

Together with his books, he donated 116 volumes of scrapbooks that focus on diverse topics: history, topography, archaeology, ethnology, architecturel, art history, history of the book, journalism, as well as about the Gennadius family.

It is in Scrapbooks 32 and 57 that 46 photographs of Malta (ca. 1857) and 11 Schranz watercolours, together with a multitude of prints concerning our country, are to be found. Malta University Press is publishing these Malta materials in an elegant volume.

Speakers at the launch will be the Ambassador of Greece to Malta, Demetrios Tsoungas, the four authors of the book ‒ Arnold Cassola, who recovered the Gennadius materials in Athens, Giovanni Bonello, William Zammit and Theresa Vella ‒ together with Henry Frendo in the chair.

The book launch is being held at the National Library of Malta, 36, Old Treasury Street, Valletta, tomorrow at 6.30pm. Members of the public interested in attending the launch can call 2340 2566 or e-mail mup@um.edu.mt to confirm their presence.