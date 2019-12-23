Photographer Jacob Sammut captured the protests that took place in Malta towards the end of the year in relation to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

He is now presenting his images in a small book, forming part of a bigger project, titled Dire State: Voice of the People Through Images. As its title suggests, it invites the reader to ‘hear’ what the people had to say through the black and white photographs taken during the first week of the protests.

The book launch is taking place today at 7.30pm at The Pub in Archbishop Street, Valletta. There will also be a digital exhibition.