A book on Ta’ Liesse church in Valletta will be launched today at 5.30pm at the church.

The book, entitled Ta’ Liesse, Malta’s Waterfront Shrine for Mariners, features essays by Giovanni Bonello, Kenneth Cauchi, Roger De Gaetano, Carmen Depasquale, Nicholas Joseph Doublet, Eric Fenech Sevasta, Thomas Freller, Christian Mifsud, Amy Sciberras, Mevrick Spiteri and Theresa Vella.

The 256-page large format hardbound book includes over 370 photos by Daniel Cilia.

The book launch will be chaired by Archbishop Charles Scicluna. All funds from the sale of the book will go towards the restoration of the church paintings.