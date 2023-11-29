A 500-page publication on Jacques François Chambray has been launched by Kite Group.

Joseph Scicluna’s Jacques François Chambray. The Order He Served, the Island He Loved, and the Fort He Built is the first exhaustive study of the man, his achievements and the vicissitudes he experienced to build the fort which dominates Mġarr harbour. It includes hundreds of illustrations, several of them being published for the first time.

The outcome of several years of assiduous research, the book has already been acclaimed by established historians. Stephen Spiteri, the foremost expert of local fortifications, has noted the wealth of detail which is being presented for the first time, while German historian Thomas Freller has said that it “will long remain the definitive biography of the great naval commander who wrote such glorious pages in the naval annals of the Order of St John”.

The book is available at leading bookshops or directly from the author who can be contacted on 9942 9422.