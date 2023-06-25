The Maltese language is being showcased for the first time at the Sanctuary of Lourdes bookshop through the book Pass, Pass f’Lourdes u fil-Madwar.

Written by Michael Caruana and printed at Progress Press, the book was first published in April last year, with two further editions having been published since.

At the sanctuary, one usually finds books in the six official languages of the place – French, Italian, Spanish, English, German and Dutch.

Isabelle Waksman, head of the sanctuary’s bookshop, said she agreed to start selling Caruana’s book with the aim of having Maltese as a “new language” and also to give more value to the author’s work.

The book is being sold at the same price as in Malta – available from Emmaus bookshops in Birkirkara and Victoria, and from Preca Library, Blata l-Bajda. Those who visit Lourdes may ask for a copy.

During a recent visit to Lourdes, Caruana presented a copy of his book to David Torchala, the new director of the sanctuary’s communications office, who praised the author’s commitment, also suggested to Caruana to have the book translated into English – as the information and experiences collected cannot be found in similar books.

Posts on Facebook and Twitter said the book’s availability at the sanctuary’s bookshop was good news for the thousands of Maltese pilgrims who visited the sanctuary every year. The book also serves as a good reference to Lourdes and its surroundings.

Corine Laussu, the officer in charge of promotion and relations with the press at the Tourism Office, also had words of praise for Caruana’s work.

Caruana will be taking eight groups to Lourdes this summer, which will see 460 Maltese and Gozitan people visiting the Marian city. Two of these groups are already closed.

Michael Caruana presents a copy of his book to David Torchala, director of the sanctuary’s communications office.

According to figures by Stèphanie Boulouys, adjunct director for marketing and services to customers at Tarbes airport, 40,114 passengers arrived in Lourdes from Malta over the last five years. 36,154 arrived on scheduled flights, while 3,960 travelled on chartered flights. 15,138 visited Lourdes in 2018, 2019 and 2020 on scheduled and chartered Air Malta flights, while 24,976 flew to Lourdes on scheduled Ryanair flights in 2021 and 2022.

Between 1988 and 2019 Air Malta operated first chartered and then sheduled flights; in 2020 the airline operated chartered flights only, while from 2021 it ceased to fly to Lourdes, unless requested by local travel agents.

In a reply given in Parliament to a question by Nationalist MP Darren Carabott, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said Air Malta had no plans to introduce regular scheduled services between Malta and Lourdes this year. Another airline was doing the route.

However, he added, there were plans to introduce eight chartered flights in line with market demand during July, August and September, once confirmed by travel agents. The traffic could amount to 3,000 passengers to and from Lourdes.

Ryanair has two scheduled flights, twice a week, to Lourdes.

Currently, only two local agencies are organising tours/pilgrimages to Lourdes. According to their brochures, Britannia and EuroTours have 14 tours/pilgrimages to Lourdes planned for this summer.