The mood over the COVID-19 outbreak has been captured in a book of artworks and short stories that “celebrates the spirit of Malta” at the time and aims to raise €10,000 for charity by the end of the annus horribilis.

Although the virus is by no means history and surges are expected before a vaccine is introduced, ‘memoirs’ of the partial-lockdown period are already in print through the publication of the Malta Together Time Capsule book – a collection of art and creative writing submitted by the community between March and July through competitions aimed at keeping people active and creative while stuck at home during the outbreak.

Published by Malta Together, another initiative by Inspirasia Foundation, the book gathers the winning entries to its eight short story, art and poetry competitions, which attracted over 1,600 participants aged between four and 70.

They resulted in 152 winners and over 170 entries in the book of artworks, Maltese and English poems, short stories and photos, covering themes that range between gratitude and imagination; adventure; dreams; life during and after the pandemic and a new dawn; designed to inspire creativity, courage and hope, and “bring out a silver lining”.

2020 also led to the creation of a community spirit

“My dull Virus, you inspire me to write,” starts a poem entitled Virus by young Zoia Mercieca. Other poems by kids talk about changes and blessings in disguise; adolescents reflect their anxieties; and adults look to the future and recovery.

“The winning entries of our competitions have created a fantastic time capsule we are proud to present in this book, which celebrates the spirit of Malta during this difficult period of our lives,” said Mark Weingard, founder of Malta Together, launched in March to help the community during the partial lockdown by providing access to support, activities, entertainment and useful services.

“When we look back at 2020, we will remember not only the hardships we suffered, but also the creation of a community spirit,” he said, regarding the sense of positivity that emerges from the book.

Time Capsule “gives the community a voice” by documenting people’s thoughts, stories and emotions during those challenging times, while also showcasing the talents of the community.

Sponsored by the Iniala Group and the recently opened Iniala Harbour House & Residences, the plan is for all proceeds from the sale of the book to go to charitable causes.

Copies are selling at €20 from Agenda’s bookshops and online stores.