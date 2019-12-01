Mater Boni Consilii St Joseph School, Paola, in collaboration with Archbishop Emeritus Pawlu Cremona, OP, recently published a book entitled Nitlob Miegħek. The publication features Mgr Cremona’s reflections on prayers of students from the school on various themes. It follows a book entitled Nikber Miegħek published in 2018 featuring Mgr Cremona’s replies to a series of questions put by students about the Catholic faith.

In the book’s foreword, school head Kenneth Vella said its main aim is to unite the school community – its students, educators, parents as well as the Sisters of the Community of St Joseph – in their efforts to help the students grow in their faith and be offered a holistic education in line with the vision of the Community’s foundress St Emilie De Vialar.

The prayers presented by the students in the latest book were chosen following class discussions held at the various levels ranging from kinder level to the second year of the secondary school.

In a comment, Mgr Cremona said it was important to listen to what the students need to say and what they need to know to help them get closer to God.

The book was published with the assistance of the Kite Group.

Anyone interested acquiring a copy may e-mail materbon@gmail.com or call 2180 0372.