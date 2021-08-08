Professor George Gregory Buttigieg presented President George Vella at San Anton Palace, Attard, his recently published work in two volumes entitled Optimising Maltese Obstetric Medico-Legal Dynamics.
The work, published overseas and the first of its kind for Malta, deals with obstetric litigation management and offers a blueprint to all other medical disciplines while putting forward various major medical and legal initiatives.
