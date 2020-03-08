Crux Invicta – il-Kurċifiss mirakuluż u l-Kapuċċini f’Għawdex (Crux Invicta – the miraculous crucifix and the Capuchins in Gozo) is the title of a major publication that delves into various aspects of religious life in Gozo from the second quarter of the 18th century.

The book, by former Provincial Minister of the Maltese Capuchins, Martin Micallef, deals with a 17th-century miraculous crucifix venerated at the Capuchin’s church in Victoria.

The crucifix, restored in 2017, was acquired by the Capuchins through the intervention of Gozitan historian GPF Agius De Soldanis in the 1760s.

Three speakers spoke on various aspects of the publication, including Stanley Fiorini who spoke on the relationship of De Soldanis with the Capuchins, Alexander Debono who dealt with the artistic aspects of the crucifix and Paul Cassar who spoke specifically about the contribution of the publication to the artistic heritage of Gozo.

The book launch, at the Gozo Ministry, was presided over by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and Bishop Mario Grech.

The evening, compered by Francesco Pio Attard, included musical pieces played on the harp by Jacob Portelli.