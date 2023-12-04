Together with PEN International, PEN Malta’s call for poetry led to a collection of international poetry in Maltese, English and a few other languages titled Daphne – A Memorial in Verse.

Edited by Clare Azzopardi and Miriam Calleja, the poems within this book explore themes of freedom of expression, corruption and the impact that Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder had on the people of Malta and beyond.

“Daphne – A Memorial in Verse, published by Midsea Books, is more than just a collection of poems from over 25 poets from Malta and overseas,” says PEN Malta.

“It is a powerful tribute, celebration and statement about a woman whose life was tragically taken but whose legacy lives on through the voices of those who loved and admired her.”

The organisation says the poems and other works written about Daphne have come to represent freedom of expression and a fight for the truth.

They say the poems within this book speak of a Malta before and after Daphne, of the fight for freedom of expression and the corruption that led to the murder of a journalist, blogger, beloved mother, sister, daughter and friend.

“Through the power of poetry, this book continues to shed light on the fight for justice and the power of words to bring about change.

“We find you, Daphne, in each word, phrase, verse, and stanza,” they continue.