Mario Saliba has presented a copy of the book, Ħajja u Mewt/Mard u Saħħa f’Għawdex fi żmien l-Arċipriet Dun Martin Camilleri (1910-1921) to Samuel Azzopardi, who has recently been re-elected president of the Gozo Region.

The presentation took place at the Regional Office in Victoria.

In this publication, Saliba presents the result of important research on the history of health, the social situation and the contribution made by the Fr Martin Camilleri in the years before and after World War I. The 329-page book contains a wealth of short-term information on the history of Gozo.

The book fills an important gap in the history of Gozo.

Although Nadur is widely mentioned during the time of Fr Camilleri, the book also deals with other Gozitan villages.

Saliba relies on Gozo’s events with the health problems that arose during that period. What makes the book more interesting is the fact that original documents have been researched for the first time. With reference to the current corona virus pandemic, the book sheds light about the measures taken just over 100 years ago during the Spanish flu pandemic.

In recognition of the presentation, Azzopardi presented Saliba a copy of the book, Portrait of an Island, published in 2019, on behalf of the Regional Council for Gozo.