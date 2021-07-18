During a courtesy visit earlier this month at San Anton Palace, Attard, Dr Charles Xuereb (left) presented to President George Vella, a copy of the third edition of his book France in the Maltese Collective Memory, Perceptions, Perspectives, Identities after Bonaparte in British Malta, published by Malta University Press. This edition also marks the 200th anniversary of Napoleon’s death in 1821. The book contains a seven-page special text on Bonaparte’s links to Malta and carries a memento anniversary ribbon on its cover. The book, published by Malta University Press, is now on sale.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us