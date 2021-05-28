Joseph W. Psaila presented his latest book Kannibali Demokratiċi u Drammi Oħra to Gozo Regional Council president Samuel Azzopardi. This is Psaila’s seventh publication and is composed of six plays and an oratorio, put together in three sections: political, historical and religious.

However, the political element, to a great or small extent, permeates all the six plays. Four of these plays are mostly in verse form and can be performed as musicals. Three of them have already been shown in Gozo in the past years.

The first play, which gives the book its title, provides insights in our way of doing politics and bases its vision of a near fictitious future on present realities with politicians too often holding nation, party and themselves in inverted order.

The second section presents three plays, each related to a particular important date in the history of Gozo and Malta: 1551, 1798 and 1921. In each play, the events of that particular year are put forward in their grand happenings and in the everyday lives of common folk.

In the third section, two plays, Wojtyla - L-Għajta t’Alla and Il-Ħmar t’Alla, interpret the lives of the two saints, John Paul II and Giovanni Maria Vianney, known as the Curé d’Ars. The concluding oratorio, Santa Marija – il-Mara l’Hi Sbuħija has been performed at the Gozo Cathedral in 2018.

Dr Samuel Azzopardi, returned the compliment by presenting Mr Psaila the book Gozo, a Portrait of an Island, published in 2019, on behalf of the Gozo Regional Council.