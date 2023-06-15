Lawrence Micallef of St Julian’s presented copies of his new publication, Talk to me, Lord, to seminarians Matthew Borg and Franklin Micallef at the seminary in Victoria.

“The book provides a step-by-step guide to unlocking your gift of private revelation,” says the author.

“Yes, God can truly speak to you privately and with clarity. That’s because His sheep hear His voice. He can speak to you through various methods, such as an undeniable feeling or a timely random text which is tailored specifically for your guidance. He also talks in friendship,” Micallef says.

Micallef was born in Cospicua in August 1961. He is a banker by profession and worked in the financial services industry for 40 years before retiring in May 2020. Micallef, who has delivered spiritual presentations to various communities across Malta, is married to Josette and have three children, Daniel, Roberta and David.

Meanwhile, Borg of Xagħra and Micallef of Kerċem will be ordained deacons by Bishop Anton Teuma at the cathedral in Victoria on June 23 at 6.30pm.

As a prelude to the ordination a prayer vigil will be held at Marija Bambina basilica, Xagħra, on Thursday, June 22, at 8pm, followed by adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, at the seminary chapel in Victoria between 10pm and 7am.

The ordination and the prayer vigil will be transmitted on www.youtube.com/diocese

ofgozo and www.facebook.com/gozodiocese. The ordination will also be broadcast live on Radju Marija 102.3FM and Newsbook.com.mt.