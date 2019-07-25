A book reading and signing session with award-winning author Kirsten Spiteri (right) is being held this evening at Vilhena Band Club in Floriana.

The evening will kick off with readings from Spiteri’s first two novels, The Wave and Far From Home.

Following that, Joanne Micallef will introduce Spiteri who will read an excerpt from his latest published book In the Land of Marigolds.

The night will end with book signings and guests will have the opportunity to meet the author and learn more about his writing journey.

The session is being held today at Il-Gażin, Vilhena Band Club in Floriana between 7.30 and 10pm.