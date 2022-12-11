25 Modernists Artists

by Joseph Agius

edited by Patrick Galea

published by Kite Group, 2022

The end of the 19th century was to bring in its wake a large capitalist expansion of unprecedented proportions. European states were continuing their overseas colonisation while America was slowly growing to become a leading political and economic power.

Industrialisation and developments in commercial transportation and communications were also bringing about significant growth in world trade and a shifting of the economic balance. As might be expected, the arts were responding with varying speed to these developments.

Architecture was coming to terms with the use of iron and steel in the building of office blocks, with exhibition complexes and railway stations functioning as bastions of capitalism signalling the start of the 20th century.

The invention of photography had in the meantime revolutionised art, with an ability to capture momentary events as had never been seen by the human eye.

A spread of the book in the chapter dedicated to Giorgio Preca.

Painting and sculpture were eventually to react by exploiting what photography had to offer and compete with it by developing to new levels the process and craft of art.

This powerful wave was causing art movements to be created with their distinctive doctrines and styles.

Art that used to be largely produced on commission for palaces and churches, and for the nobility and bourgeoisie, was now being led by political manifestos and shown through exhibitions fed by professional criticism in newspapers, journals and catalogues that both accompanied and steered the process.

The pulses that created these art movements also found their way to Malta, which was probably suffering more than mainland Europe due to the general lack of dynamism then prevailing in the visual arts locally, and the absence of an environment that could make artists break decisively with the traditions of painting which modernism was bringing about.

Raymond Pitrè's painting from his 'Scream Series 1', published in the book. Photo: Franklin Camilleri

World War I had been a catalyst in the setting out of this fundamentally new context. With a world destroyed and a new one being born, the avant-garde dream of the unity of art and life had begun to appear like a practical possibility.

The first decades of the 20th century saw art movements like Post-Impressionism, Expressionism and Cubism being overtaken by the fiery, revolutionary spirit of the futurists which merged artistic and political agendas to propel change across Europe.

In its quest to transform culture and society in a radical way, Futurism started to develop its new areas of focus which, in Italy, manifested themselves in aeropittura and Novecento art, movements that harboured political aspirations to become the official art of fascism.

Against this dynamic backdrop, formal artistic formation and training in Malta were still very restricted and the ultimate aspiration of most art students was to find an opening to pursue their studies in Rome. However, things had not been standing still.

First, there was the creation of the Malta Art Amateur Association in 1908, which gave Maltese artists the opportunity to come together alongside foreign names, including established ones, and was for many years their main platform for collective exhibitions.

A most generous exposé on some of the major exponents of Maltese 20th-century art

Then came the opening of the Malta Government School of Art, in Valletta in 1925, under the direction of brothers Edward and Robert Caruana Dingli, who for the first time started preparing students to strong academic standards.

'Woman' by Joseph Mary Genuis, featured in the book. Photo: Franklin Camilleri

These windows were bringing in light for budding artists longing to escape the insularity of their native islands, to gravitate to the more cosmopolitan north which they saw as their natural habitat.

And while neither the association nor the school can be said to have fired a modernist movement at that stage, the seeds were certainly sowed for the careers of some of the major Maltese artists of the 20th century to take off.

The essays by Joseph Agius, seria­lised over several months in Times of Malta, give a most generous exposé on some of the major exponents of Maltese 20th-century art.

Written in a style that is both flowing and academic, he brings them to life while contextualising them in the contemporary setting of other names, foreign and local. Agius writes about artists across various genres of art, from architecture to painting to sculpture, in many cases based on real-life accounts and interviews that produce a hugely colourful compendium.

What makes this publication 25 Modernist Artists published by Kite Group, especially interesting is that they span across decades of the evolution of modern art in Malta.

Frans Galea's 'Under the Umbrella', featured in the book. Photo: Franklin Camilleri

In contrast with the strong, academic rigours instilled on them at the Malta School of Art, particularly during its first 25 years of Caruana Dingli direction, the students would then find themselves exposed to the more modern influences of the Italian aesthetic during their years of study there.

But they were also difficult years, rudely disturbed by the outbreak of World War II, which displaced most of them back to their native Malta as they tried to cope with the massive social and cultural upheavals while continuing with their fledgling careers.

These were also the years when the dominant influences of the Church and dependence on Italy started to wane, weakened by the tide of Americanisation that swept across Europe. Locally, the more liberal styles of Josef Kalleya and Carmelo Mangion were also paving the road for a strengthening of the Maltese modernist movement.

One can say that the breakthroughs came in the 1950s and 1960s, as Maltese artists who had in the meantime been drawn to study in the United Kingdom or other European cities started embracing a more progressive attitude.

New concepts, styles, subjects and materials, carrying various influences ranging from the cubist to the surrealist, were being introduced by Antoine Camilleri, Frank Portelli, Emvin Cremona, Joseph Borg Xuereb, Gabriel Caruana, Toni Pace, Joseph Casha and Frank Baldacchino, among others.

Their presence on the exhibition circuit had travelled far, even across the Atlantic, while several creative innovations, particularly abstraction, were unfolding at a fast pace.

A spread in the chapter dedicated to Gabriel Caruana.

Meanwhile, in Italy, artists like Giorgio Preca and Willie Apap, by now absorbed into their modernist currents, had firmly established themselves in the domestic artistic circles. Maltese art had finally entered the 20th century.

Agius, through the new title 25 Modernist Artists, makes an important contribution not only to the study of modern art in Malta but, in his inimi­table style, also provides a 360-degree view of the profiles of the artists and chronicles their journey.

His knowledge of their works comes across vividly, aided in no small way by his seasoned appreciation of fine art through years of collecting experience.

As a storyteller of those who helped shape Maltese modernism, fusing it into the fabric of our centuries-old artistic tradition and making it, in Schiele’s words, “eternal”, Agius leaves his mark for many years to come.