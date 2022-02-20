Kannibali Demokratiċi u Drammi Oħra

By Joe W. Psaila, 2021

After spending a lifetime of service in the field of education, Gozitan author Joe W. Psaila seems to have decided not to put his feet up and enjoy his retirement passively but rather dedicate his energies to a different type of work: that of writing.

This is not to say that Psaila’s contribution to literature is merely synonymous with his advancing age; on the other hand, I believe that now he has more time to himself and he is spending it in writing both poetry and prose.

Kannibali Demokratiċi u Drammi Oħra is neither a purely poetical opus nor a piece of prose in the literal sense of the term. It is rather a collection of dramatic works. A dramatic work has been conventionally defined as a play for theatre, radio or television.

Psaila’s present work fit in well to this definition; his works have attracted various producers of radio programmes and cultural events. However, beyond their utilitarian perspective, Psaila’s dramatic works are a feat sui generis.

This particular collection consists of three sections. The first one bears the name of the main title of the book; the second part consists of three plays inspired by three distinct historical events, while the third and last part is of a more religious nature.

The local political milieu has caught the interest of our author various times before. In fact, his latest two publications Il-Purgatorju 360 (2014) and his Pranzu Statali (2018) are both clear reflections of his timely preoccupations with the local socio-political context, always set within the wider European background.

Being well read in the history of political thought, philosophy and local anthropology, Psaila’s work makes for interesting reading. It will attract the attention of all those who hold dear our Demochristian values which are constantly being challenged by what has been termed as a post-Christian secular agenda.

Psaila’s style is captivating; in no way does he condemn or censure social deficiencies. On the other hand, he allows for self-reflection and gives ample space to his readers to revisit the social values that have become part and parcel of the local Gozitan community.

Historians and lovers of Gozo’s past cannot bypass this publication; the second section of the book catches the true Gozitan spirit and the character of the early modern Gozitan character.

A book that merits the appreciation of the public

If 1551 was an annus horribilis – as Psaila calls is and as it in fact was – what about 1798 and its two consecutive years? One may read Psaila’s book without having an inkling of the historical background and still understand the sufferings of the Gozitans during this turbulent period.

As to 1921, I am not sure how much the Gozitan contemporary community is aware of what happened and what was the significance of the Assembly that met one hundred years ago to prepare our islands for self-government and eventual independence from colonial rule.

Again, reading Psaila will help all of us to appreciate what our ancestors were prepared to do in order to give the local people a say in the government of their own country.

The book’s last section has a religious bent; it focuses on the saintly Polish pope John Paul II, St John Mary Vianney and last but not least the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The historical, liturgical and religious significance of the Assumption of the Virgin for the people of Gozo can hardly ever be overestimated; Psaila manages to present it in its right perspective, expressing in the best of words the proper feelings of the Gozitan community for this Marian festivity.

Psaila is arguably the best Gozitan writer of drama since Ninu Cremona, although I have to say that his original philosophical concepts remind me of the late professor Oliver Friggieri; the insights they contain are both enlightening and pleasing at the same time.

This is not to say that Psaila tries to please his audience; he rather tries to encourage it to think for itself and come to its own conclusions. This is the ability of a good writer and thinker, who after having reflected about the direction of his own community, then proceeds to invite his readers to do the same.

Kannibali Demokratiċi u Drawwiet Oħra is a book that merits the appreciation of the public, a book that readers from both the big Lilliput and the little Lilliput will enjoy reading; and if you want to know what type of places the two Lilliputs consist of, you might as well get a copy of the book and read it. You will utterly enjoy it!