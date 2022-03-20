Birds of Passage: Hunting and Conservation in Malta

By Mark-Anthony Falzon

Published by Berghahn, 2020/2022

Hunting and conservation – a complex phrase to justify or work around. Its use as a subtitle in a new publication will not surprise those familiar with author Mark-Anthony Falzon’s academic work, or previous contributions within journalistic commentary. His writing consistently provides lucid and highly engaging, often provocative accounts, with linguistic ease and flow of arguments that make for a highly enjoyable and enriching read.

Birds of Passage delivers all of this. It does so from a world view that focuses on the ‘and’ in ‘hunting and conservation’. It is a publication that offers a journey into the spaces (physical, social, cultural) between hunters/hunting and nature/conservation. It does so in a way that is both intensely scholarly and yet accessible to the general reader – and this is done within the context of a passionate bird lover’s respect for the ‘namra’ of bird hunters in Malta.

Yes, that does sound paradoxical, but there you have it – this seemingly illogical relation is what drives Falzon’s narrative and anthropological research. It is what makes the work engaging and convincing and leaves the reader with the impression that though the birds of passage are clearly at the vortex of all the recorded conversations, observations and descriptions within the book, it is what happens between the people involved and their cherished natural and cultural spaces that preoccupies Falzon.

This is not a book about the history of hunting in Malta

The book starts out with an account of a disturbing (to some) public swan slaughter in Malta in 2002. It ends with another account of mute swans landing in Malta in 2017 – this time, however, Falzon describes the tussle between the hunter’s federation and the bird watchers over claims for the responsibility for feeding these majestic visitors. It is the process of change within the Maltese context of hunting and conservation from the first scenario to the second that is the essence of this book.

As Falzon himself points out, this is not a book about the history of hunting in Malta. Though the accounts across the six chapters do trace change over time, they do this by highlighting and exploring the important impacts of key themes such as the influence of class, politics, knowledge/research and activism.

The book starts out with an account of a disturbing (to some) public swan slaughter in Malta in 2002. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Emotions and contestations are often centre stage as are cultural notions of masculinity, modernity or ‘being’ Mediterranean. Place, beauty and disputed rights to the use of nature’s limited local hunting/birdwatching environments feature as an important physical element in the narrative, with Falzon discussing issues such as surveillance, confrontation and resistance in ways that are persuasive by dint of the ‘analytical distance’ he creates in the immersive process of fieldwork and encounters with his informants.

This is a publication that will appeal to readers interested in nature and culture, and hunting and conservation, in the Maltese context. It is evidence of meticulous research, and written with acute analytical insight and dogged determination to assume nothing, listen intensely to all voices in the field, and offer a multi-level exposition of the interconnections between the social, cultural and organisational worldviews of hunters and conservationists. The birds are there, of course – but in passing (or maybe no longer passing) – and that is precisely the point of it all.

Gillian M. Martin is the head of department of sociology, University of Malta.