Xi tfisser tkun Bniedem? – Konverżazzjonijiet

edited by Kurt Borg and Robert Farrugia

published by Horizons, 2023

The most dangerous political tool is that of gradually dehumanising others. By abstractly describing people and robbing them of their humanity, it becomes somewhat easier to attack them and trample upon their inherent dignity.

Due to these dangerous impulses in public life, the most critical question that needs to be asked is precisely what makes us human. This is a question which Kurt Borg and Robert Farrugia ask in their book Xi tfisser tkun Bniedem?

They ask this question to 11 different academics from different fields, and, in doing so, they want to prove that no single discipline can answer this question in its fullness. These conversations started as a radio series on the university’s radio Campus FM and have been transcribed and edited to provide an accessible text for those who want to engage in an interdisciplinary dialogue to begin to understand the depths of human nature.

The editors give us a glimpse of why this dialogue is vital in their respective editorial notes. Borg posits that the meaning of humanity needs to be placed in the context of man’s mortality which leads to an awareness of the physical and intellectual limits of the human person. Failure to recognise such limitations leads us to ignore the fragility of others and our connectedness with others. This can lead to a gradual marginalisation from the economic, social and political structures.

Farrugia builds on a very current and relatable metaphor – the link between construction and the economy. He argues that the etymology of “economy” is of Greek origin – oikos meaning ‘home’ and nomos meaning ‘law’. The word ‘economy’ thus relates to the stewardship of our ‘home’ – our society which depends on strong interpersonal relationships. He laments that the general trend obsesses on constructing new buildings rather than a “new” conception of personhood.

The persons interviewed for this project help us understand different aspects of personhood.

Michael Grech speaks of personhood in the context of community. He makes a case for the community – man is, after all, a social animal, and if we are to understand our role, we need to appreciate the social context within which we flourish.

Anne Marie Callus, in her contribution about disability, argues that we need to change the culture to have genuinely inclusive public spaces. She contends that this is the only way we can look at persons with disability as fully integrated human persons.

Paulann Grech, in her conversation on mental health, makes a case for a person-centred approach which focuses on building a good relationship with the individual to help them achieve their aims. This approach differs from a more impersonal approach where people are treated as mere numbers.

Charlò Camilleri discusses spirituality and the ubiquitous use of this term. Nonetheless, Camilleri argues that to be spiritual is to recognise that there is depth to every person. To speak of spirituality in terms of personhood is to realise that there is more to a person than meets the eye. He contends that this is perhaps the most crucial aspect of being human.

Immanuel Mifsud argues that literature tries to show us who we are as human beings. This is because, regardless of genre or theme, literature is the product of the human intellect and, therefore, cannot help but concentrate on what interests the individual. To this effect, literature is a tool which can give us multiple interpretations of what we are as human beings.

Mark Sultana identifies three different aspects of personhood. Every person is an individual, every person is unique, and every person is relational in their need for others.

Maria Attard believes that geography is critical to answering the meaning of humanity. This is because a human being cannot exist without the world, and if this world is affected by different pressures, such as climate change, human beings will suffer the consequences.

Giuseppe Schembri Bonaci describes art as a human practice, and artists have no choice but to relate to their society. In other words, an artist is a product of time and place.

Mario Aquilina looks at the link between the essay and humanity. He argues that writing allows individuals to express themselves, their thoughts and emotions, which is integral to being human.

It is also a means of communication whereby people can understand one another and feel understood by others. Thus, the development of literature can be understood as the history of humanity in the way that the human person is represented in literature.

Pam Abela addresses the meaning of humanity in the context of therapy. She argues that difficult experiences make us more aware of our fragility and vulnerability, which can lead to fear, uncertainty and tension.

This is the basis for her holistic approach, which does not shy away from dealing with suffering and the finitude of life but does not stop at that. Indeed, it engages with how persons respond to others, their environment, and their spiritual and emotional needs.

Clive Zammit discusses humanity in relation to the concept of alterity. Drawing from his knowledge of philosophy, he posits that the idea that we can live our lives in a comfort zone is just a mere illusion. There will always be elements of trauma where we experience our limitations.

This is an important book that needed to be written and discussed. This need is urgent in a society suffering from the consequences of efforts to dehumanise certain people or groups. This book strikes me for three different reasons.

The first was a reconfirmation of the need for such dialogues and conversations. The authors combine an interdisciplinary vision and a refreshing approach to crucial questions.

The second is an appreciation of how fascinating and complex humanity is. We do ourselves a huge disservice when we seek to pigeonhole people into small boxes which may condition their life trajectory.

Thirdly, the element of fragility shines forth in every discussion. Yet, such fragility does not detract from the beauty of humanity. On the contrary, perhaps, one might venture to say it enriches and makes it even more precious and worth protecting.

Written in beautiful, accessible Maltese prose and drawing upon the experiences of many experts in their field, the authors should be congratulated for starting this most important of conversations.