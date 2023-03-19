Mumenti Klandestini: Poeżiji 2018-2021

By Ġorġ Borg

Published by Horizons, 2022

Ġorġ Borg is one of Malta’s best exponents of all styles of literature.

Essentially, he is a poet, and his poetry is not only his cheval de bataille, but also his non plus ultra in sentiment, musicality and self-expression. And this has understandably ranked him with Malta’s best lyrical poets.

All his poetry collections published to date have shown an evolution not only in sentiment and style but also a more intimate, realistic and deeper relationship with life itself as, for him, as for all of us, time progresses relentlessly in its pedagogical attempts, effects and side-effects over the human mind and spirit.

Borg has just published yet another collection of verse: Mumenti Klandestini, composed of 120 beautiful poems written between 2018 and 2021.

All of them are more or less quite brief, but all are tiny gems which hugely remind me of Chopin’s monumental preludes op. 28.

Every human aspect and sentiment is welded to both music and poetry; humanity itself is analysed and tinged with various touches of colour

Here, each poem pulsates a theme, sometimes with variations, in a musical tonality that harmonises brilliantly with what the poets feels, has to tell and what he ultimately writes down.

Every human aspect and sentiment is welded to both music and poetry; humanity itself is analysed and tinged with various touches of colour, depending on the poet’s moods and his obvious very delicate sensibility, enhanced by his almost mystical reverence to things natural and certain personal emotions that further intensify and sublimate his ultimate lyrical expressions.

Mumenti Klandestini adds yet another jewel to the other poetry collections published to date by Borg, such as Solitudni fir-Ramla (1978) Fjuri tal-Ilma (1993) and Mill-Blat Insawwar Ħolma (2005).

Neatly published by Horizons, this book is a must for all those who not only appreciate lyrical poetry per se, but also for the added benefit of a sheer spiritual joy that the reader will indubitably experience and enjoy.