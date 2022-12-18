The short period of French rule in Malta – or rather French presence, because they did not rule for long and spent most of their two years here blockaded behind the walls – is quite well-documented and, controversially, commented upon and re-interpreted.

But Yosanne Vella’s book brings to the narrative her own dimension, in the form of vignettes narrating the personal experiences of individuals trying to live their lives as normally as they could under wartime conditions.

A document referring to Michel Anton Vassalli.

The stories relate to ordinary people, and therefore give us a rare glimpse of ordinary life, away from the grand narrative of political and military history. They show us that life was hard, uncomfortable and sometimes dangerous for those who veered from the path of wartime rules.

One could say that this is normal in times of war, except that there was nothing normal or standard in the war situation of the years 1798-1800.

Strictly speaking, the Maltese were not at war with France.

They had just been occupied, rose against that occupation and waited for someone to bail them out.

For the first time, there was a Maltese government in charge of most of Malta and Maltese citizens were for the first time subject to Maltese-made laws.

A document showing the signature of Antonio Parnis.

Vella’s stories make the reader ask the question: did all Maltese take seriously the laws and regulations made by their quasi-elected national government, during this unique interlude of independence?

Or did some Maltese consider that the removal of the heavy hand of foreign rule, and the punishments it stored for those who defied it, give them more licence? Was there here an early assertion of bejnietna nirranġaw?

If that is so, here is another example of the way history tells us about the past in order to explain our present.