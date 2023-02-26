Mal-Aħħar Mewġiet

– a collection of poems

by Charles Bezzina

Self-published, 2022

Nature, with all its beauties and its mysteries, has always been a source of inspiration for artists, authors, poets, musicians and what have you, adding further charm and beauty to what is (and has been) already charming and beautiful.

The sea, with its all its majestic grandeur, its capricious moments of calm and sheer fury, has always been one of the greatest sources of inspiration, and features spectacularly in great musical works, paintings and literature, and particularly poetry.

The Gozitan poet Charles Bezzina is unquestionably one of the best and most prolific local writers of verse deeply inspired by the sea and, once again and particularly, when the sea itself becomes for him an inspiration for the most poetic images, visions and delightful metaphors ever created by just one local poet.

This latest collection is indeed a non plus ultra in what may be classified as a sublime romp in lyrical poetry

For Bezzina, very often the sea dons a hauntingly mystic beauty that rapturously sweeps further away from the horizon by the sheer enchantment and the music of the poetry itself. Many of Bezzina’s greater collections of poems deal with the sea as a dominant theme, each collection adding further passion as the poet’s years roll on with the waves. And this latest collection is indeed a ne plus ultra in what may be classified as a sublime romp in lyrical poetry.

In Mal-Aħħar Mewġiet, Bezzina has reached (and wandered) into even newer and wider spaces and, indeed, transcended himself. In each and every poem here, he creates all kinds of emotions, some of them painful, others hopeful, somewhat cynical, with tinges of sorrow and regret, as the bitterness of reality strikes; all of them utterly human and lyrical to a degree.

For Bezzina, very often the sea dons a hauntingly mystic beauty. Photo: Gustave Le Gray (The Great Wave)/Wikipedia Commons

An expansive and hugely interesting analysis of the poems by Tarċisju Zarb paves the way into the collection itself; follows a preface by the poet himself and then right into the poems themselves, which are a joy to read and reread, lyrical, musical and uniquely and unmistakably Bezzina’s own, as he soars over the waves which, I hope, will lead to further poetry of this kind, beyond the waves themselves.

This unique collection, sponsored by the Directorate of Cultural Heritage, Ministry for Gozo and Heritage Malta, is a must for all those who love not only poetry, but also literature at its best: a soothing and enjoyable romp into a world very far from the prevailing sheer wretchedness, despair, chaos, wars and tragedies, and still welcoming, forever hopefully, better days for humanity.