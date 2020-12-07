A book sale is currently being held at the Don Bosco Oratory, in Victoria, in aid of the oratory.

There are books in Maltese and English, including children’s publications, fiction and general knowledge, among others.

The book sale, open until tomorrow, is open for the public between 5 and 7.30pm.

A sweet fair is also being held at the Don Bosco Oratory on Saturday, December 12, between 5 and 7.30pm, and on Sunday, December 13, between 8.30 and 11.30am and 5 and 7.30pm.