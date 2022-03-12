Anyone wishing to book a seat for a Mass to be led by Pope Francis during his visit to Malta can do so online as of 12pm on Saturday.

The Mass will be celebrated on Sunday, April 3 at 10.15am at the Granaries on Floriana.

To register for a seat, visit papafrangisku.mt/quddiesa or your local Parish office. Registrations can be made individually or on behalf of a family or group and will be open from 12pm on Saturday until Sunday, March 27.

Anyone who registers for a seat will receive an email confirming the registration. They will receive a ticket to the event one week before the Mass. Tickets must be presented at the door and attendees must plan to be there early in the day.

The Church is setting up a special area for wheelchair users and people with hearing difficulties who need the help of a sign language interpreter.