Veteran journalist Terence Mirabelli has just published his Truly Useful Book of Useless Information, a 251-page book of trivia with a Maltese bias.

For instance, the average Maltese will eat more than 60 tonnes of food in their lifetime, and will eventually be buried six feet under – but why six feet and not seven or eight? Or were you aware that bits of one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World are now in Malta? Or that a Birkirkara-born man became the ruling prince of Moldova?

Most trivia books are one-liners but Mirabelli offers more detail.

The book is not organised by subject matter or in any kind of order. This technique, Mirabelli says, is more stimulating and entertaining.

The Truly Useful Book of Useless Information is only available digitally from Amazon or from www.trulyusefulbook.com.