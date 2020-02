Apostolic administrator Mario Grech signed copies of his new book at the Good Shepherd church pastoral centre in Victoria. The book, Tibżax tieħu għandek lil Marija (Do not be afraid to take Mary), includes pastoral letters, homelies and other talks which Mgr Grech had delivered during the Marian Year last year. Attending the signing were Maltese and Gozitan book lovers.

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.