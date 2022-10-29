Toni Mizzi – Staġuni ta’ Ħajti was launched during a soirée at Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria. The book consists of various writings by Toni Mizzi, a diplomat, actor and an active personality, which have been published throughout Toni’s lifetime.

Excerpts from the book were read by different readers, while Francis Camilleri played classical pieces on the museum’s historic piano. The main speech was delivered by Samuel Azzopardi, Gozo Regional Council president. The council sponsored the book.

The book contains articles of historical and folkloristic interest mainly based on the author’s childhood and youth recollections centred around pre- and post-World War II in Gozo.

His involvement in various aspects of life from early youth until advanced age makes his narrative a varied and colourful one.

Mizzi was an accomplished actor and producer, taking part in most theatrical representations at the Don Bosco Oratory, as well as the two theatres in Victoria.

He occupied the post of president of the Gozo Agricultural, Industrial and Cultural Society and was also for many years president of the Past Pupils and Friends of Don Bosco Association of Gozo. Between 1987 and 1993 he served as Malta’s Consul General in New York.

The book was published by Midsea Books.