Air Malta has partnered up with travel agents so that holiday-goers can book their flight, hotel room and airport transfer at one go.

The launch of the inbound package holiday arm of Air Malta was a "natural step forward" for the airline which every year flies over two million customers, according to Minister Silvio Schembri.

Four fifths of the passengers are not Maltese.

"After years of absence, this initiative will serve as a springboard for Air Malta to re-enter the package holiday market as well as a means for clients to have a better hold on personalising their visits while lessening procedures that for some may seem stressful when planning a holiday," the Economy Minister said.

According to Air Malta’s Chief Executive Clifford Chetcuti, researching travel arrangements can be complicated, time-consuming, and owned by different players.

By embarking on a digital transformation process across various sectors, Air Malta is facilitating the travel booking process. This new system will offer a new shopping experience to the business to business partners - travel agents, he added.

Air Malta Holidays provides a one-stop-shop combining Air Malta flights, the best hotel deals in Malta and abroad, and airport transfers.

As from Thursday, local travel agents started selling value-for-money packages through www.airmaltaholidays.com



